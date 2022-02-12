Ian Rapoport Offers Update On Michael Thomas, Saints

For the first time in a long time, the New Orleans Saints received positive new regarding All-Pro wideout Michael Thomas.

Unfortunately for the Saints, they were without Thomas this entire season. He suffered a setback in his recovery from ankle surgery, forcing him to undergo yet another procedure.

On the bright side, it sounds like Thomas’ recent string of bad luck has come to an end.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport announced that Thomas is back in New Orleans. The past few months have been difficult for Thomas, but he’s in a good place when it comes to his health.

“It seems the curiosity and saga surrounding Michael Thomas, the Saints’ standout receiver, is coming to a close in a positive way for all parties” Rapoport said. “Michael Thomas missed most of last season with a foot injury, then had surgery late, a setback, and then had surgery again. He never quite got right.

“I am told two important factors in the Michael Thomas situation. He spent considerable time in New York after another setback from his foot getting weekly treatments. That’s where he has been since the regular season ended. …The other part of it is he’s back in New Orleans now. He’s been communicating with the team. I am told they’re not expected to trade him and they want him back.”

From Super Bowl Live: #Saints WR Michael Thomas is back in New Orleans and in a good place – finally – health-wise. A look at what he's been through and why the Saints won't deal him. pic.twitter.com/TtE9UyMyBv — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 12, 2022

When healthy, Thomas is a game-changer at wide receiver. In 2019, he had 149 catches for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns.

Hopefully, we’ll see Thomas back on the gridiron next season.