On Friday afternoon, the New Orleans Saints hosted the Minnesota Vikings in a must-win contest for Kirk Cousins and company.

A loss to the Saints on Christmas likely ends any hope of a playoff berth for the Vikings. Unfortunately for Minnesota, Saints running back Alvin Kamara single-handedly won the game for New Orleans.

A five rushing touchdown performance from Kamara led to a 52-33 win for the Saints. It wasn’t all good news for New Orleans on Christmas, though.

Star linebacker Kwon Alexander suffered what appeared to be a serious lower leg injury during the second half. Although he’ll need further testing, the initial diagnosis is tough news for Saints fans.

According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Alexander suffered a torn Achilles.

Source: #Saints LB Kwon Alexander is feared to have injured his Achilles vs the #Vikings. He was quickly ruled out with an ankle injury, and this does not bode well. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 26, 2020

It’s a brutal diagnosis for Alexander and the Saints as a whole. He was immediately ruled out for the rest of the game when he initially left, so Saints fans knew something was wrong.

As a result of the injury, Alexander won’t be able to play the rest of this season. In fact, the lengthy recovery process could see him miss a portion of the 2021 season as well.

Alexander and fellow linebacker Demario Davis have been tremendous for the Saints this season. Without Alexander, Davis will have to shoulder even more responsibility over the final few games of the season.