Mitch Trubisky never lived up to the hype during his time with the Chicago Bears. However, the former No. 2 overall pick is hoping to revitalize his career this offseason.

The Bears currently have their sights set on other quarterbacks, such as Andy Dalton and Russell Wilson. At the moment, there haven’t been any reports about the team re-signing Trubisky.

Despite his market being rather quiet thus far, Trubisky should eventually receive some interest due to his age and athleticism.

NFL Network’s Jane Slater recently named an interesting landing spot for Trubisky. She believes New Orleans could be an ideal place for the North Carolina product to resurrect his career.

“If Mitch was to hit the open market, might the Saints be an interesting place for him to land,” Slater said on NFL Network.

Saints could be "interesting landing spot" for QB Mitchell Trubisky (per @SlaterNFL)https://t.co/ArR4UbyGsF pic.twitter.com/2pDLqwIFWE — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) March 16, 2021

The Saints currently have two quarterbacks on their roster in Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston. Sean Payton expects them to battle for the starting job, but he also said he’d consider making other calls.

“I think we are. And look, there’ll be a few calls we make,” Payton said. “But our goal going into the offseason was to resign Jameis. Taysom played four games for us last year. Let those guys go to work. I’m excited about it.”

Maybe the Saints add Trubisky to their quarterback room this offseason, albeit that might not sit well with the fans.