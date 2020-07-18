Jabrill Peppers Posts Friendly Message For Michael Thomas

On Friday, EA Sports announced that Michael Thomas would be the final member of the “99 Club” for Madden 21. That was a considered a controversial decision by fans that aren’t too fond of the New Orleans Saints wideout.

Last season, Thomas had 149 receptions for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns. No wide receiver posted better numbers than the Ohio State product in 2019, and yet there are still plenty of critics out there.

Earlier this week, Michigan star Jabrill Peppers shared his thoughts on Thomas. It might surprise football fans in Ann Arbor, but Peppers is actually a fan of the former Buckeye.

“This NFL is a very ‘what have you done for me lately’ league. Meaning year in and year out you have to produce. That’s why I’ll never understand the @Cantguardmike hate,” Peppers tweeted on Friday.

“You a real one. I’m rooting for you bro since college,” Thomas replied back to Peppers. “You been blessed with a special talent it’s no secret. This the year you bring it all together! Stay solid.”

Thomas’ social media activity might rub some fans the wrong way, but it’s impossible to deny his production. He has been on a record-setting pace through his first four years in the league.

The biggest takeaway from yesterday’s exchange between Peppers and Thomas is that Michigan and Ohio State alums are suddenly getting along. Expect that to change once their alma maters meet on the field this fall though.