Jadeveon Clowney’s long offseason may be coming to an end, less than two weeks before the start of NFL season. The New Orleans Saints have been involved in the sweepstakes off and on, but were not considered a major contender until recently.

The Tennessee Titans have been the constant presence in Clowney’s long free agency. On Thursday, ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported that the Titans remain a big factor, and are expected to push to sign the former No. 1 pick, along with the Saints.

Other teams have come and gone in this race. The Seattle Seahawks, for whom Clowney played the 2019 season, are involved as well, but his price has reportedly been too high for the franchise. Clowney had been asking for a deal in the $17-18 million range, but may now be willing to come down with time running out ahead of the season.

Russini is now reporting that the Saints are “all-in” on adding the three-time Pro Bowl defensive end. The team will reportedly send a coach to meet with Clowney in Houston to sell him on joining the NFC South contender.

The New Orleans Saints are all in on landing Jadeveon Clowney. Sources tell me they are sending a member of their coaching staff to Houston, where Clowney lives to meet and discuss why New Orleans is the best spot. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) September 4, 2020

Clowney’s one year in Seattle was beset with injury. He finished the year with 31 tackles, three sacks, an interception, and a defensive touchdown.

He was a very productive player for the Texans, who took him with the first pick of the 2014 NFL Draft. He never quite emerged as a game breaking defensive player, but it is still a guy most teams would want to add, all things considered.

It makes sense for the New Orleans Saints to gear up here, as Drew Brees may be entering his final season. While that doesn’t mean the team’s championship window is necessarily shutting after he retires, they’d love to capture one more with him at the helm, and Jadeveon Clowney can really bolster that defense in an improved NFC South.

[Dianna Russini]