Jameis Reveals How Long It Took Him To Get Over The Bucs

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Jameis Winston with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, the thought around the league was that he’d be the face of the franchise for at least the next decade. After five years as the team’s quarterback, the front office decided to go in a different direction.

The biggest issue for Winston was his inability cut down the amount of turnovers per game. He finished the 2019 season with a league-leading 30 interceptions, which isn’t exactly the formula for winning football.

Bruce Arians and the Bucs put an end to the Winston era by signing Tom Brady to a two-year deal. It’s a move that Winston immediately understood, but that didn’t mean he could easily forget about his time in Tampa Bay.

In an interview with Bleacher Report’s Tyler Dunne, Winston revealed how long it took him to get over the Bucs. The former No. 1 pick needed two days to move on from the team that drafted him.

Winston’s bond with the Tampa Bay community was the reason it took him a few days to get over the Bucs, saying “I’ve done so much in this community. This community has received me well. When I first got here, I had to overcome so much. I’m going to work my tail off to be there in this city. Two days. Just because I’m human.”

It doesn’t sound like Winston is out to get revenge against Tampa Bay’s community, but he might have something to say about the Bucs opting to let him walk this offseason.

Now that Winston is a member of the New Orleans Saints, he’ll have two chances each season to face his former team – that is if he becomes the team’s successor to Drew Brees.

Perhaps this tough love moment for Winston is exactly what he needed to bounce back. Besides, the rest of his story is still unwritten.