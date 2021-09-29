The Spun

Jameis Winston Added To Saints Wednesday Injury Report

Jameis Winston on the sideline at Saints games.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 03: Quarterback Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints shares a smile following their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Just a few days ago, the New Orleans Saints cruised to an impressive win over the New England Patriots in Foxboro.

The Saints defense stepped up in a big way, giving rookie quarterback Mac Jones the first three interceptions of his career. With the impressive defensive showing, the Saints earned a 28-13 win.

New Orleans moved to 2-1 on the season with the win and could easily move to 3-1 on the season this weekend. The Saints face off against the New York Giants – who sit at 0-3 on the year.

While the Saints will be heavy favorites, the team received some tough injury news. With starting offensive lineman Terron Armstead and Erik McCoy already out of practice, New Orleans added quarterback Jameis Winston to the injury report.

According to a report from Saints insider Mike Triplett, Winston was added to the injury report with a knee injury. Star corner Marshon Lattimore was also added to the injury report with a hand injury.

While both found their names on the injury report, Winston and Lattimore fit in a full practice.

Both players should be good to go this weekend against the Giants. If not, though, backup quarterback Taysom Hill would fill in for Winston.

New Orleans and New York kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

