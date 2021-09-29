Just a few days ago, the New Orleans Saints cruised to an impressive win over the New England Patriots in Foxboro.

The Saints defense stepped up in a big way, giving rookie quarterback Mac Jones the first three interceptions of his career. With the impressive defensive showing, the Saints earned a 28-13 win.

New Orleans moved to 2-1 on the season with the win and could easily move to 3-1 on the season this weekend. The Saints face off against the New York Giants – who sit at 0-3 on the year.

While the Saints will be heavy favorites, the team received some tough injury news. With starting offensive lineman Terron Armstead and Erik McCoy already out of practice, New Orleans added quarterback Jameis Winston to the injury report.

Saints LT Terron Armstead (elbow) and C Erik McCoy (calf) were the only two players who missed practice Wednesday. And nobody else was even limited. QB Jameis Winston (knee) and CB Marshon Lattimore (hand) were also listed on the injury report, but they practiced fully. — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) September 29, 2021

According to a report from Saints insider Mike Triplett, Winston was added to the injury report with a knee injury. Star corner Marshon Lattimore was also added to the injury report with a hand injury.

While both found their names on the injury report, Winston and Lattimore fit in a full practice.

Both players should be good to go this weekend against the Giants. If not, though, backup quarterback Taysom Hill would fill in for Winston.

New Orleans and New York kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.