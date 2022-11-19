Jameis Winston Appears To Take Shot At Saints Coaching Staff

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 26: Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints (R) and Andy Dalton #14 stand on the sideline during the second quarter of an NFL preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Caesars Superdome on August 26, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Jameis Winston may have entered this season as the unquestioned starter for the Saints, but it didn't take long for his job status to come into question.

After a few rough offensive performances in September, the Saints handed the starting gig over to Andy Dalton. At that time, the move was made because Winston was banged up.

Even though Winston feels much better now than he did in September, Dalton remains the starter in New Orleans. Speaking to the media Friday, he was very honest about not playing a single snap since Week 3.

"It hurts my soul," Winston said. "That's all I can say."

Then, Winston made a telling comment about his thoughts on how the Saints handled their quarterback situation this season.

"I lost my job due to injury, and the policy has always been you don't lose your job because of injury."

Winston's comment makes it seem like he's not on the same page with Saints head coach Dennis Allen.

Allen, on the other hand, has already stated his commitment to Dalton.

"We're going to go with Andy," Allen said. "We discussed it as a staff. I got an opportunity to talk to both quarterbacks, and I feel like right now, Andy is the direction that we want to go."

The Saints are 3-7 heading into this Sunday's game against the Rams.