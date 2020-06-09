Jameis Winston’s Quote About His Place In NFL History Is Going Viral

Anyone who watched him at Florida State knows that Jameis Winston is nothing if not confident. That is still the case, even after losing his starting job in the NFL.

The former No. 1 pick is no longer a Tampa Bay Buccaneer, as the team made the huge splash of landing Tom Brady. He signed with the New Orleans Saints, one of his former NFC South rivals.

The back-up spot behind Drew Brees helped Teddy Bridgewater land another starting job, taking over for Cam Newton with the Carolina Panthers. Winston is hoping that he can follow a similar path, learning under Brees and head coach Sean Payton. He thinks his story remains unwritten.

Winston’s quotes have been drawing serious attention today. He spoke to Bleacher Report‘s Tyler Dunne, and proved that he is still not hurting for self-esteem. He still sees himself as an all-time great.

"This Is Not over for Me" Jameis Winston knows you haven't seen the last of him. Inside the quarterback's master plan to come back better than ever, up at @BleacherReport: https://t.co/OX02DR5ncq — Tyler Dunne (@TyDunne) June 9, 2020

“I know what I’m worth,” Jameis Winston told Dunne by phone for the interview. “And I know day in and day out, without publicly coming in and saying it, that historically I’m one of the best quarterbacks to play the game.”

As he noted, he’s only 26. Winston was a very young No. 1 overall pick, and could definitely hit his prime a bit later than others who’ve jumped out the gate fast on their NFL career. In college, he was largely spectacular, and even early in his up-and-down NFL career, there aren’t many quarterbacks that can throw for 30+ touchdowns and over 5,000 yards. Cutting down on the historic interception levels is paramount.

Of course, Drew Brees has at least two more years after a new deal. There is also the Taysom Hill question, as many believe he will actually be a true-quarterback down the road. If Winston can get some real action under Payton’s coaching, it would be a supremely fascinating thing to see, as his talent is very apparent.

[Bleacher Report]