Jameis Winston Brother Emerging: College Football World Reacts

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 03: Quarterback Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints shares a smile following their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

If you need more proof that time flies, Jameis Winston's younger brother is now an ascending quarterback prospect.

Jonah Winston, who is about to enter his freshman year of high school, attended camp at Florida State this past weekend. He's already on the radar of his brother's old program.

FSU fans are excited about a clip of young Jonah throwing, noting the resemblance he has to his older sibling's throwing technique and wondering if he'll follow in Jameis' footsteps and play for the Seminoles.

Like his brother, Jonah Winston is also a budding baseball standout as well. You might recall that Jameis played both sports at FSU before focusing exclusively on football.

As for his weekend in Tallahassee, Jonah told Tomahawk Nation's Max Escarpio that he enjoyed himself and said getting an offer from Florida State down the road would be something he'd embrace.

“Me and my Dad have been talking about this since day one, the offers are going to come," Winston told Escarpio. "At my age right now the offers really don’t matter because you never know I can stay the same and not improve. I’m going to make sure that doesn’t happen.

"“I will get better as I get older. If I was to get the offer and end up committing that would be amazing it would be like going back home!”