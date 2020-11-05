NFL World Reacts To Possibility Of Jameis Winston Starting

The upcoming Sunday Night Football matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints was billed as a showdown between future Hall of Famers Tom Brady and Drew Brees. It may not work out that way, with a Brees shoulder issue potentially opening the door for Jameis Winston to face his old team.

On Wednesday, Brees was listed as limited at Saints practice due to an issue with his throwing shoulder. He downplayed things, but he was limited once again today.

So far, we don’t have an indication that Brees may actually miss the game. If it happens, the Saints’ quarterback spot is a real spot to watch. The team could opt to go with Taysom Hill, which would give the offense a very different look, or it could go with Jameis Winston, in a revenge spot against his old franchise.

The Buccaneers took Winston No. 1 in the 2015 NFL Draft. After four very up-and-down, and more than anything else, turnover-filled seasons, the team let him walk, and signed Tom Brady. Now, he’s behind Drew Brees as he tries to rebuild his stock as a potential franchise quarterback, similar to the way Teddy Bridgewater did before landing the starting job with the Carolina Panthers.

Winston’s 2019 season with the Buccaneers was something to behold. He threw for a league-high 5,109 passing yards, a career-high 33 touchdowns, and had a solid 8.2 yards per attempt. He also threw 30 interceptions and an NFL-record seven Pick Sixes. It is difficult to imagine a more boom-or-bust season.

Are we really going to see a Jameis Winston revenge game?!?! https://t.co/NqMlSCRuNj pic.twitter.com/TDduUviaSo — Cruz Oxenreider (@TheRealCruzOx) November 5, 2020

Wouldn’t it be wild if Jameis got the start and led the offense to a big win over his former team? That would be an epic F-U to Bruce Arians 🤣🤣🤣 — Joma (@GeorgiaBoiAye) November 5, 2020

They Said Jameis Winston might play on Sunday night against the Bucs pic.twitter.com/5K3RVEPN6Y — SAINTS 5-2⚜️⚫️ (@I_TapsThatAhh) November 5, 2020

It is hard to knock the move by Tampa Bay. Tom Brady hasn’t quite been the gunslinger that Winston was, but he’s looked better as the season as worn on, and he gets used to his new team. He may also have Chris Godwin back from injury, and Antonio Brown is a new addition for the team who is eligible to play on Sunday.

Brees aside, the Saints have gotten good news on the injury front elsewhere. Michael Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders, the team’s two top wide receivers, are both expected to return after lengthy absences. That will be a boon to Brees, Winston, or whomever is under center for New Orleans.

Scenes when Jameis comes in for an injured Drew this weekend and drops a 400+ yard day on the Buccs for the win pic.twitter.com/m9CTkDmBCI — Daniel (@Procrastinatus) November 5, 2020

The New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday night.