Jameis Winston’s Reaction To Crushing The Bucs Is Going Viral

Jameis Winston is a very happy man on Sunday night.

The New Orleans Saints quarterback was part of a blowout, 38-3 win over his old team – the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. New Orleans dominated Tampa Bay from the start, handing Tom Brady the worst loss of his National Football League career. Along the way, the Bucs became the first divisional opponent to sweep a Brady-led team in a season.

New Orleans crushed Tampa Bay so badly that Winston received some playing time. The Buccaneers’ old quarterback completed one pass for 12 yards in the 35-point victory.

Winston stole the show following the game, though. His on-screen celebration is going viral on social media.

Jameis Winston eating a W pic.twitter.com/9dwt5BViSa — Ⓜ️arcusD ▶️ (@_MarcusD3_) November 9, 2020

Yes, that is Jameis Winston “eating a W” following the Saints’ blowout win over the Buccaneers on Sunday night.

For those that don’t remember, Winston gave a bizarre “eat a W” pregame speech to his Buccaneers teammates before a 2017 game in New Orleans. That speech lives in infamy.

Former NFL head coach Brian Billick said it might be the strangest pregame speech he’s ever heard.

It’s cool to see that Winston can laugh at it now, though.

(Or maybe the NFL quarterback still thinks it’s cool and just wants to keep doing it. Either way, we’re fans of it.)