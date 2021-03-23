Watch: Jameis Winston Gets Very Emotional Talking About Drew Brees

When Drew Brees announced his retirement earlier the month, the NFL celebrated the career of one of the most accomplished quarterbacks to ever play the game. Fans, teammates, coaches and opponents alike congratulated the 42-year-old on a 20-year run in professional football.

Among those who sent Brees a touching message was New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston.

Earlier on Tuesday, the former No. 1 overall pick spoke about the impact that the legendary quarterback had on him during the 2020 season. Winston got emotional when talking about his former teammate and mentor.

“To have an entire season with Drew Brees was a dream of mine. For him to put his arm around me and just give me any encouraging words after I saw the resilience, the passion, the way that he went and approached every single day. For that to even be a story, I was touched by that,” Winston said while holding back tears, via Nick Underhill. “He doesn’t even know how much he means to me and my family, for real… I love football. That’s all I’ve done my entire life. Someone that I look up to, that I admire, that I could actually touch, was my teammate and I had the chance to serve him. I’m speechless, that really gets me emotional cause I really love Drew Brees.”

Here is Jameis Winston getting emotional while talking about sharing the field with Drew Brees after the final playoff game. pic.twitter.com/zAMErPKLG4 — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) March 23, 2021

It’s been a whirlwind last year for Winston, who recently signed another one-year deal to stick with the Saints in 2021. After five rocky years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the 27-year-old got a chance to recuperate on the bench last year behind Brees. He threw just 12 passes, completing eight of them, including a a 56-yard touchdown on a trick play in the playoffs.

With Brees headed into retirement, Winston is poised to inherit the team’s starting job in 2021. If he’s able to carry over any wisdom from the recently retired Saints quarterback, the former No. 1 overall pick may show a side of himself next season that the NFL has never seen.