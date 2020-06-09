Jameis Winston Has A Very Clear Message For The NFL

You don’t often see 26-year-old quarterbacks coming off 5,000-yard, 33-touchdown seasons forced to take a backup job the following year, but that’s what happened with Jameis Winston.

Winston, the former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick, was not re-signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They signed six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady to a two-year deal.

The former Florida State quarterback was forced to hit the free agency market and there didn’t appear to be a ton of interest. So, Winston signed with the Super Bowl-contending New Orleans Saints. He’ll back up Drew Brees (and maybe Taysom Hill) in 2020.

But Winston has made it very clear in an interview with Bleacher Report that his time as an NFL starting quarterback is far from over.

From Tyler Dunne’s story:

Winston promises this: “It’s not over for me.” “I’m 26,” he says. “There’s people talking about me like I’m an old, washed-up quarterback. Like I’m 40 years old! I’ve got so much life. I’ve got so much energy, man.” He repeats it once more. “This is not over for me.”

Winston can look at Teddy Bridgewater for inspiration. The former Saints quarterback backed up Drew Brees in 2019, but got to start some games due to injury. Bridgewater played so well he landed a big free agency contract with the Panthers this offseason.

Can the same happen with Winston?

Only time will tell, of course, but he’s clearly very motivated heading into 2020.