Jameis Winston Has Brutally Honest Admission On NFL Career

In 2019, Jameis Winston was considered the laughingstock of the NFL. He still has a long way to go to change the narrative, but the former No. 1 overall pick is definitely saying all the right things this offseason.

On Monday, Winston was at the first Kenny Shaw RAW football camp to help coach up the kids in attendance. At one point during yesterday’s session, he had an important message to share with the campers.

Winston opened up about his NFL career and all the twists and turns that come with it. It was an impressive speech from the Florida State product to say the least.

“I went from being the No. 1 draft pick to everybody laughing at me,” Winston said. “But guess what? I’m about that business. I’m outworking everyone at my position.”

The funniest part about this speech was that Winston pointed out that Dak Prescott was right next to him when he said he’s outworking the competition.

Jameis Winston: “I went from being the No. 1 draft pick to everybody laughing at me. But guess what? I’m about that business. I’m out working everyone at my position… I know @dak is right here.” 😂 #Noles pic.twitter.com/UAOXLRFZwk — Logan B. Robinson (@LogansTwitty) April 19, 2021

As for Winston’s message, he’s obviously referring to the 30 interceptions he threw in 2019.

Winston went from being the starting quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the backup quarterback for the New Orleans Saints. It must have been a tough pill to swallow at the time, but he seems to have the right mindset moving forward.

During an interview earlier this year, Winston admit that his approach to the game has changed. Instead of being a gunslinger every snap, he’ll take the shorter throws when they’re available.

“I never wanted to be deemed a game manager,” Winston said on the ‘Huddle & Flow’ podcast. “But really, that game manager is not a bad piece. That’s something that I think just comes with being a professional quarterback. Being able to not just only do the things that you can do, but being able to do the things that you should not do — like what not to do versus what can I do.”

It would be quite the comeback story for Winston if he can revitalize his career in New Orleans and become the heir apparent to Drew Brees.