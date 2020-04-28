Jameis Winston Has Incredible Comment After Signing With Saints

On Tuesday afternoon, the New Orleans Saints officially announced the signing of former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston.

Just a few hours after the signing was announced, Winston went on Instagram Live to discuss his decision to sign with the Saints. He said it was an easy decision with the ability to learn from Drew Brees and Sean Payton.

“I wanted to put my ego aside, put the money … think about my family, think about my career,” Winston said, via Greg Auman. “[There] was no better position than to be in the same room with someone I’ve really looked up to, someone I’ve admired since I’ve been playing this game in Drew Brees.”

It was his first response that garnered all of the attention, though. “That’s like a Harvard education in quarterback school. I wanted to put my ego aside,” Winston said.

New Saints QB Jameis Winston on Instagram, on signing with New Orleans and QBs and coaches there: "That's like a Harvard education in quarterback school. I wanted to put my ego aside." — Greg Auman (@gregauman) April 28, 2020

He’s not wrong.

Payton and Brees are a great tandem to learn from. Just look at Teddy Bridgewater’s case from the 2019 season.

After taking over for an injured Brees, Bridgewater parlayed a five-game stint with the Saints in a three-year, $63 million deal with the Carolina Panthers.

We’ll see if Jameis can find the same kind of magic in 2020.