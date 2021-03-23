Jameis Winston Has Message For Drew Brees After His Retirement

Drew Brees’ retirement has opened the door for Jameis Winston to potentially become the next starting quarterback for the New Orleans Saints. Though he didn’t break the bank this offseason, Winston did receive a one-year, prove-it deal with the franchise.

When the Saints were without Brees for four games during the 2020 season, Sean Payton turned to Taysom Hill. The dual-threat quarterback wasn’t abysmal by any means, but he didn’t prove that he can be the heir apparent to Brees.

Winston, meanwhile, believes his short time with Brees has helped him improve his overall game. He opened up about his relationship with the future Hall of Famer during his media session on Tuesday.

“I love you, and it was a privilege to get to learn from you last year, and really to get to see what I’ve admired from afar,” Winston said. “And it was real. You’ve shown me how to be an NFL quarterback man, and it was a privilege.”

“It was a privilege to learn from you…I’m just thankful that you showed me how to be an NFL quarterback.”@Jaboowins on @drewbrees (via @Saints)pic.twitter.com/eLtaxtgDsp — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) March 23, 2021

Earlier this year, Winston revealed what he learned from Brees in an interview with Michael Vick. Instead of going for the big play on every snap, the former No. 1 pick is now comfortable with taking what the defense gives him.

“I’d tell myself one play is not going to win the game for you. You can’t win the game off one big play. Take the completions. Let the consistency outlast everything else.”

We’ll see if Winston can revitalize his career in New Orleans.