Jameis Winston Reveals Big Lesson From Drew Brees

It is hard to think of two more different pocket quarterbacks than Drew Brees and Jameis Winston. Both are drop back, pass-first players, but Brees is among the most accurate quarterbacks in NFL history, while Winston is a big-armed gunslinger with a penchant for throwing picks.

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers moved on from their former No. 1 pick, Winston joined the New Orleans Saints to backup Brees, and potentially inherit the starting job. Brees retired this offseason, and the team has an incredibly intriguing quarterback battle between Winston and Taysom Hill, the gadget player that Sean Payton has used in a variety of ways over the last few years.

There aren’t many quarterbacks in NFL history better to learn from than Brees, who overcame his fairly diminutive size to be one of the most prolific passers that the league has ever seen. As he tries to win the job that Brees leaves behind, he shared some of the advice that Brees gave him: limit turnovers, and “focus on making the right decision regardless of the outcome.”

That’s easier said than done for Winston. Through five years as start for the Buccaneers, he threw an eye-popping 88 interceptions, topping out with 30 during his final season with the team.

Jameis Winston says he's learned from Drew Brees that to limit turnovers he needs to focus on making the right decision regardless of the outcome. — Canal St. Chronicles (@SaintsCSC) June 8, 2021

Winston threw for a career high 5,109 yards that year under Bruce Arians, with 33 touchdowns to go with the 30 picks. He certainly filled the stat sheet, though that goes for both good and bad plays.

Last year, he made four appearances for the Saints, completing 7-of-11 throws for 75 yards. His most notable throw, however, was the single one he made in the playoffs: a 56 yard touchdown pass off the bench on a double-reverse against the eventual Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, his former team.

If Jameis Winston can dial up more dimes like that, the New Orleans Saints should be pretty fun to watch this fall.

