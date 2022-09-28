Jameis Winston Missed Practice Today: Fans React

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 11: Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints drops back to pass during the first half of the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints might have to make a change at quarterback in Week 4. On Wednesday, it was reported that Jameis Winston wasn't participating at practice.



Winston suffered four fractured vertebrae in Week 1. He's also dealing with an ankle injury.

Since the Saints didn't have Winston at practice on Wednesday, backup quarterback Andy Dalton took the first-team reps. Additionally, Taysom Hill got some work in at quarterback.

Though it's still possible Winston suits up for this Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings, the majority of the NFL world believes the 28-year-old gunslinger should rest until he's back to 100 percent.

"He needs to heal, not sure how he's played these last two weeks," John Walton of BRProud said.

"Jameis is hurt. You cannot continue to trot out a QB who is both hurt and playing poorly," one fan tweeted. "If Jameis is healthy, he should start, but if he can't do it physically, he shouldn't be out there. Dalton is a serviceable backup."

"I don't think he plays this week and shouldn't have been playing last week," another fan wrote.

Winston has struggled since Week 1, tossing five interceptions in the last two games.

The Saints will need better production from their quarterback if they want to right the ship.