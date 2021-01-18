Jameis Winston Made NFL History Against The Buccaneers

James Winston had a historic touchdown pass in the first half of Sunday night’s playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The New Orleans Saints’ third-string quarterback came into the game and threw a touchdown pass on a trick play against the Tampa Bay defense.

Winston threw a perfect 56-yard touchdown pass to give his Saints the lead over his old team on Sunday evening.

Winston’s touchdown pass was a historic one.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback became the first former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick to throw his first-ever postseason touchdown against the team that drafted him.

Winston also became the first player in NFL history to not throw a single touchdown pass during the regular season, only to throw a 50-plus yard touchdown pass on his first attempt in the playoffs.

The Saints are currently leading the Buccaneers, 20-13, late in the third quarter. The game is airing on FOX.