Jameis Winston Not Practicing Again: Fans React

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 11: Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints drops back to pass during the first half of the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

For the third day in a row, New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston didn't practice.

Winston has been dealing with back and ankle injuries. It was reported in Week 2 that he's dealing with four broken vertebrae.

Over the past two weeks, Winston has really struggled. The former No. 1 pick has thrown five interceptions during that span. It's certainly possible his injuries played a major role in that.

Andy Dalton has been taking the first-team reps for the Saints during Winston's absence.

Judging by the reactions on Twitter, Saints fans are more than OK with Winston sitting this Sunday.

"Good," one fan said. "Let him heal."

"Thank god bruh we're finally letting the man rest," a second fan tweeted.

"Andy Dalton vs Kirk Cousins Sunday in London," another fan wrote.

Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael recently expressed confidence in Dalton as the team's starter.

"A ton of confidence in him - that's why he's here," Carmichael said, via ESPN. "He's smart, he gets in and out of the huddle, he knows what we're doing, he knows what the plan is. A lot of confidence in Andy."

The Saints will announce a starting quarterback fairly soon.

Kickoff for the Saints-Vikings game is at 9:30 a.m. ET.