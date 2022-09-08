Jameis Winston Quote Going Viral: NFL World Reacts

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 03: Quarterback Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints shares a smile following their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

There aren't many players in the NFL as charismatic as New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday about his return from an ACL injury, Winston went on a rant about the human body. His description went viral on social media.

"You’ve got your wrists, and what are your wrists on the bottom half? Your ankles," Winston said. "You’ve got your shoulders up top. What are your shoulders [lower down]? Your hips. You’ve got your elbows. What are your elbows? Your knees. It's symmetrical."

NFL fans are amused by Winston's soundbite.

"I will henceforth refer to my ankles as my foot wrists and my knees as my leg elbows and I won’t be convinced otherwise," one fan tweeted.

"God bless this man," another fan wrote.

"Me explaining to my doctor where it hurts," a third fan said in response to Winston's comments.

Winston suffered a torn ACL on Oct. 31 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Prior to that injury, he was 5-2 as the starting quarterback of the Saints.

If Winston can continue to play turnover-free football in New Orleans, he could potentially lead the Saints to a playoff berth this season.

The Saints will face the Atlanta Falcons in their season opener this weekend.