Jameis Winston Reacts To Saints Latest Signing
The New Orleans Saints added some firepower to their offense on Friday, signing five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry.
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Saints have signed Landry to a one-year deal that's worth up to $6 million. He'll have a chance to rebuild his value before heading back into free agency in 2023.
Shortly after it was announced that Landry is joining the Saints, Jameis Winston took to Twitter to welcome his newest teammate.
We'd imagine Winston is thrilled about this signing.
The Saints knew they needed to address their receiving corps this offseason, and they've done just that over the past few weeks.
In addition to signing Landry, the Saints selected Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave with the 11th pick in this year's draft.
With Olave and Landry on the roster, the Saints have a lot more depth at wideout. Let's also not forget that Michael Thomas is supposed to make his return to the gridiron for the first time since the 2020 season.
The right pieces are certainly in place for the Saints to be a legit threat in the NFC South. It'll be up to Winston to take control of the offense.