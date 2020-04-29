Jameis Winston Reveals What Saints Jersey Number He Wants

The Spun

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 23: Jameis Winston #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers passes the ball against the Dallas Cowboys in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Arlington, Texas.

Earlier this week, the New Orleans Saints inked former No. 1 overall pick Jameis Winston to a one-year contract.

On Wednesday morning, ESPN’s Field Yates revealed the details of Winston’s contract. He’ll take home a base value of $1.1 million in the deal, but he has heavy incentives built into the deal as well.

Winston clearly wanted to be a part of the Saints organization and his contract makes that clear. After signing with his new team, Winston spoke with local media about the move.

He also addressed which jersey number he wants to wear for the Saints this season: ?No. 2. “That’s the number I’m going to get, hopefully,” Winston said.

Earlier this week, Winston gave his reasoning for inking a one-year deal with New Orleans.

“I wanted to put my ego aside, put the money … think about my family, think about my career,” Winston said of the decision. “[There] was no better position than to be in the same room with someone I’ve really looked up to, someone I’ve admired since I’ve been playing this game in Drew Brees.”

After taking over for an injured Brees, Teddy Bridgewater parlayed a five-game stint with the Saints in a three-year, $63 million deal with the Carolina Panthers.

Perhaps Winston can have the same success.

