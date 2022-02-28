Veteran quarterback Jameis Winston took a major step in his offseason recovery on Monday. For the first time since undergoing surgery on his torn ACL, Winston took to the treadmill and ran a bit.

“Free-agent-to-be QB Jameis Winston is running today for the first time since undergoing surgery on the left ACL he tore Oct. 31 vs. the Buccaneers,” tweeted ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

It’s important to note the treadmill Jameis Winston is running on is an anti-gravity treadmill. These allow previously-injured athletes to get back into shape quicker than normal by taking less weight off the impact of running. That impact will be increased as Winston’s recovery progresses.

“Jameis is running on an anti-gravity treadmill here,” one fan explained. “This helps to decrease the amount of body weight on the lower extremities (measured in %) during the run. Oftentimes they will use slow motion cameras on the feet/ankles to evaluate persistent gait issues/compensation.”

NFL fans are rooting for Winston today.