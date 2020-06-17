Saints OC Gives Update On Quarterback Jameis Winston

The role as backup to Drew Brees was a fruitful one for Teddy Bridgewater. Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston hopes to find similar success.

Winston signed with the New Orleans Saints after Tampa elected to sign legendary former New England Patriot Tom Brady. Last year, Bridgewater had to fill in for Brees due to injury and acquitted himself very well. There’s no guarantee that Winston will have the same opportunity, but the Saints are well regarded for their ability to develop quarterbacks.

So far, it sounds like things have been going well this offseason. Offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael spoke to members of the media today, and discussed Winston’s progress so far. The Saints QB room of Brees, Winston, and do-it-all back Taysom Hill is probably the most interesting in the league.

“I think he’s a talented football player and he’s done a lot of great things in this league already and we’re excited to have him,” Carmichael said of the former No. 1 pick, per ProFootballTalk. Just in these meetings that we’ve been having with these virtual meetings, the one thing that stands out to me right away is that he’s sharp, he’s smart, he has asked the right questions.”

“He has that experience and he’s got the ability, you see him throw the ball down field, he’s got excellent arm strength,” Carmichael continued. “So there’s a lot to be excited about and we’re looking forward to working with him.”

Brees could be entering his final year in the NFL. Some believe that Hill could take over as the team’s starting QB, though his experience as an every down NFL quarterback is limited. If the Saints feel good about Jameis Winston, who did throw for over 5,100 yards and 33 touchdowns (with 30 picks) last season. He has ability, and if the Saints can channel it and cut down on the mistakes, he’ll be a very intriguing addition for them.

[ProFootballTalk]