Jameis Winston Is Ready For The 2022 NFL Season - Already

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 03: Quarterback Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints shares a smile following their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was on track to revitalize his NFL career last season, but unfortunately he suffered a torn ACL on Oct. 31 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That being said, it sounds like he's recovering quite well this offseason.

On Thursday night, Winston appeared on NFL Network's schedule release show to discuss the Saints' outlook for the 2022 season.

While on air, former NFL head coach Steve Mariucci asked Winston if he's close to being 100 percent. Winston's response to that question was pretty strong.

"Coach, if you needed me to strap it on right now, I'd be ready to go," Winston told Mariucci.

Earlier this month, Saints head coach Dennis Allen said that he's expecting Winston to be their Week 1 starter.

“There’s a lot of days between now and Week One, but we certainly like where he’s at right now,” Allen told Rich Eisen. “We like the progress that he’s making. Man, I really loved a lot of the things that he did last year for us — 14 touchdowns, three interceptions. There was just some really good stuff that you see. and my vision and my hope is that he continues to progress on the same level as he gets another year in the system.”

If Winston can stay healthy this fall, the Saints could potentially compete for a playoff berth in the NFC.