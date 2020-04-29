Jameis Winston Says He’s Made ‘Drastic’ Change To Eating Habits

On Tuesday afternoon, the New Orleans Saints announced the official signing of Jameis Winston. He’ll enter a deep quarterback room that features a future Hall of Famer in Drew Brees and do-it-all weapon in Taysom Hill.

This offseason has been interesting for Winston. He lost his starting gig with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because the front office went with Tom Brady instead. Despite undergoing LASIK surgery to repair his vision, there weren’t many teams interested in signing the former No. 1 overall pick.

Well, it turns out that Winston didn’t just improve his vision this offseason. The Florida State product also changed his diet over the past few months.

During a video conference call with Saints media members, Winston said he’s followed a vegan diet for the last three months and it’s changed his body drastically.

Jameis Winston on Zoom call with Saints media, says he's followed a Vegan diet for the last three months, said it's "changed my body drastically." Said he eats what he wants one day a week on Saturdays. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) April 29, 2020

Winston is also trying to change his jersey number. He revealed that he’d like to wear No. 2 if the Saints make it available to him.

After leading the league in interceptions this past season, Winston will try to reinvent himself in New Orleans. It won’t be an easy task by any stretch of the imagination, but he now has one of the best support systems around him.

Last season, Teddy Bridgewater rebuilt his value on the open market because of his time with the Saints. Perhaps, Winston can follow that model in 2020.