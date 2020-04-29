Jameis Winston Shares Details On His Lasik Surgery

Two months ago, Jameis Winston underwent LASIK surgery to repair his vision. He remained mostly silent at first about the procedure, but he provided an update on his status on Wednesday afternoon.

During a video conference call with Saints media members, Winston addressed a plethora of topics. From discussing his new eating habits to which jersey number he wants to wear next season, the Florida State product covered it all.

Winston also shared the benefits of LASIK surgery, such as being able to read license plates and street signs that he couldn’t decipher very well in the past. Overall, the procedure helps with blurriness and depth perception.

It’s crazy to think that Winston has played in the NFL for the past five years without his vision being at 100 percent. Though it might not account for all of his interceptions, it’ll be interesting to see how he performs post-surgery.

Last season, Winston threw for 5,109 yards, 33 touchdowns and 30 interceptions.

New Orleans recently signed Winston to a one-year deal, where he’ll now have the chance to learn from Drew Brees and Sean Payton.

Winston is still fairly young and has the potential to revitalize his career. But first, he’ll need to work his way up to another shot at a starting job in the NFL.