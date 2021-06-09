Jameis Winston Reveals Mentality On Saints’ QB Competition

The New Orleans Saints are officially in the post-Drew Brees era, with Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill competing to replace the future Hall of Famer.

This week, ESPN’s Mike Triplett detailed the relationship between Hill and Winston, who have remained supportive of each other despite their battle for the starting role.

As they vie for the job, Winston says the two have the same mentality and approach, which is “to win and be our best selves.”

“That is what I respect about Taysom, because he’s a man who can do so many great things for this team, and he has done so many great things for this organization since he’s been here,” Winston continued. “So just trying to find ways to serve him and work with him is going to make both of us better in terms of leading our teammates and working with them as well.”

Winston and Hill are totally different players, with the former operating at his best in the pocket and the latter being more of a dual-threat. Not surprisingly, Saints head coach Sean Payton has said he’ll tweak the offense to fit the strengths of whichever quarterback earns the starting nod.

Brees was exclusively a pocket passer throughout his time in New Orleans, and Winston has said in the past that the opportunity to learn from the onetime Super Bowl champion was a major reason why he signed with the Saints.

This week, Winston shared one of the major lessons Brees imparted on him, which is to cut down on his turnovers by focusing on “making the right decision regardless of the outcome.”

Jameis Winston says he's learned from Drew Brees that to limit turnovers he needs to focus on making the right decision regardless of the outcome. — Canal St. Chronicles (@SaintsCSC) June 8, 2021

Turnovers have always been Winston’s bugaboo in the NFL, and they’re the reason he washed out with the Buccaneers after five seasons.

If Winston can make good on what Brees taught him, the former No. 1 overall pick should be able to put forth a solid performance this coming season.