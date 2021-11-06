Saints Announce Official Decision On QB Jameis Winston

Jameis Winston’s bounce-back season ended abruptly last Sunday due to a knee injury. The following day, it was announced that he suffered a torn ACL.

An ACL injury usually takes six-to-eight months to heal, which means Winston’s season is over. As a result, the Saints have just placed their top quarterback on injured reserve.

It’s safe to say this is a tough blow to the Saints’ offense. Winston wasn’t exactly lighting up the boxscore on a weekly basis, but he was playing smart and efficient football under coach Sean Payton.

In seven games this season, Winston completed 59.0 percent of his passes for 1,170 yards and 14 touchdowns. The main concern coming into this season was whether or not Winston could limit his turnovers. He proved that he can take care of the football, throwing just three interceptions through the first two months.

With Jameis Winston out for the season, the Saints are handing the keys to their offense over to Trevor Siemian.

Siemian was sharp in relief duty for the Saints last weekend, completing 16-of-29 passes for 159 yards and a touchdown, leading the team to a win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Payton explained his decision to name Siemian the starter, rather than Taysom Hill, during Friday’s press conference.

“A lot of it’s based on, I felt like Trevor played well last week,” Payton said, via ESPN’s Mike Triplett. “Taysom was coming out [of the concussion protocol] just at that same time. We’ll see each week. We’ve got a good plan, we feel like, this week, relative to this game, and we’ll kind of go from there.”

The Saints will try to improve their record to 6-2 on Sunday.