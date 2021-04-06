Video: Jameis Winston’s Latest Workout Is Going Viral

Jameis Winston hasn’t been guaranteed the starting job for the New Orleans Saints, but he’s working hard to prove that he’s worthy of being the Week 1 starter.

On Tuesday, a video was released of Winston training in a pool. It looks like the exercise was focusing on his chest and shoulders.

Working out in a pool won’t magically erase any of the doubts that NFL analysts have regarding Winston, but there’s no denying his work ethic.

For the past two seasons, the former No. 1 pick has been working extremely hard to prove that he has what it takes to be a franchise quarterback.

Here’s the latest workout video featuring Winston:

Last week, Winston appeared on the ‘Huddle & Flow’ podcast to discuss his future in New Orleans. He admit that he has new perspective on playing the quarterback position.

“I never wanted to be deemed a game manager,” Winston said. “But really, that game manager is not a bad piece. That’s something that I think just comes with being a professional quarterback. Being able to not just only do the things that you can do, but being able to do the things that you should not do — like what not to do versus what can I do.”

Winston will get the chance to prove that he’s learned from his mistakes this year.