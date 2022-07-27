Jarvis Landry Reacts To Viral Michael Thomas Video

CINCINNATI, OHIO - NOVEMBER 07: Jarvis Landry #80 of the Cleveland Browns jogs across the field after beating the Cincinnati Bengals 41-16 at Paul Brown Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is officially back. On Wednesday, he was on the field working out with the team for the start of training camp.

Thomas missed the 2021 season due to an ankle injury that he suffered in September of 2020.

The Saints initially placed Thomas on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, but it's pretty evident that he's inching closer to full strength.

Not only are Saints fans excited that Thomas is back, his teammates are happy to see him in action.

Jarvis Landry reacted to a video of Thomas running routes, tweeting, "Things you love to see."

Landry signed a one-year deal with the Saints this offseason. He's coming off a season where he had 570 receiving yards and two touchdowns in 12 games.

If Landry and Thomas are healthy this fall, they should form a nice duo for the Saints. Let's also not forget that New Orleans drafted a potential-packed wideout in Chris Olave.

The Saints will start the regular season on the road against the Atlanta Falcons.