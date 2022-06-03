Jarvis Landry Reportedly "Dominating" Saints Practice

CINCINNATI, OHIO - NOVEMBER 07: Jarvis Landry #80 of the Cleveland Browns jogs across the field after beating the Cincinnati Bengals 41-16 at Paul Brown Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry wasted no time making a strong impression on his teammates during OTAs.

According to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, Landry was "dominant" during Thursday's practice session.

"The biggest takeaway from this practice is that Jarvis Landry is a good football player," Underhill said. "He dominated the session today - had four catches. We saw his physicality and his attitude really make a big impression on the field today. He had a one-handed catch that was the play of the day."

Underhill added that Landry's attitude is something the Saints were missing last season.

Landry missed five games during the 2021 season due to injuries. As a result, he finished the year with 52 catches for 570 yards and two touchdowns.

Now that Landry is healthy, the Saints have to feel good about the playmaking capabilities he'll bring to their offense.

Let's also not forget that Landry is on a one-year deal that's worth up to $6 million. If he can return to his Pro Bowl form, his contract will be one of the biggest bargains in the NFL.