Jarvis Landry Announces He's Signed With New NFL Team

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 09: Jarvis Landry #80 of the Cleveland Browns carries the ball during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 9, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Jarvis Landry is heading back to Louisiana. NFL insider Jordan Schultz was first to report that the New Orleans Saints are signing the veteran wideout.

Schultz added that Landry "wants to keep playing for many years." Now, the former LSU star will have a chance to make an impact on a team that has Chris Olave and Michael Thomas at wide receiver.

The terms of Landry's deal aren't out just yet, but this is an exciting addition to the Saints' roster.

Landry missed five games during the 2021 season due to injuries. He finished the year with 52 catches for 570 yards and two touchdowns.

If Landry is back at full strength, he should give the Saints a reliable weapon over the middle of the field.

Judging by Landry's recent social media activity, he's thrilled about the move to New Orleans.

On paper, the Saints have enough firepower to compete in the NFC. All they need is for Jameis Winton to take care of the football and keep the chains moving.

The Saints will start the 2022 season on the road against the Atlanta Falcons.