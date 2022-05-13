Jarvis Landry Signs With Saints: Fans React

CINCINNATI, OHIO - NOVEMBER 07: Jarvis Landry #80 of the Cleveland Browns jogs across the field after beating the Cincinnati Bengals 41-16 at Paul Brown Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

One of the biggest priorities for the Saints this offseason was to improve their receiving corps. Well, they did just that on Friday by signing wide receiver Jarvis Landry to a one-year deal.

Landry will join a position group in New Orleans that features an All-Pro in Michael Thomas and first-round talent in Chris Olave.

Though the regular season is still several months away, the Saints' receiving corps has much more firepower right now than it did last fall.

Unsurprisingly, Saints fans are very happy about this signing.

Here are some of their reactions to the news:

Landry has been a reliable playmaker throughout his career, hauling in 688 passes for 7,598 yards and 37 touchdowns.

Injuries prevented Landry from putting up Pro Bowl numbers in 2021, but he'll have a chance to rebuild his value this fall.

If everything goes right for Landry, he could help the Saints make a playoff push this fall and then receive a lucrative contract during next year's free agency period.