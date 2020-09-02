Jerome Bettis Has A Message For Saints RB Alvin Kamara

Alvin Kamara has been the talk of the NFL for the past two days due to his ongoing contract negotiations with the New Orleans Saints. His situation has received so much attention that even Pittsburgh Steelers legend Jerome Bettis commented on it.

During a recent interview with Brian Giuffra of the ‘In My Bag’ podcast, Bettis revealed why he thinks it’s important for Kamara to hold out for a new deal.

The interview took place before Kamara officially returned to practice on Wednesday. Nonetheless, the Hall of Famer’s advice to the Pro Bowl running back is still very interesting.

“I think Alvin Kamara has put enough work in with that organization for them to know what he’s capable of,” Bettis said. “So, I think definitely he needs to hold out because a running back only has a certain amount of carries in his body and once those carries get to that number, that’s it.”

In the latest episode of 'In My Bag,' @JeromeBettis36 explains to @brian_giuffra why he believes Alvin Kamara should hold out for a new deal from the New Orleans Saints. Full episode out tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/Efkc96slLQ — The Big Lead (@thebiglead) September 1, 2020

Bettis made an excellent point about running backs eventually reaching a limit for the amount of carries they receive. However, the Saints have actually done a really good job managing Kamara’s workload.

Over the past three years, Kamara has received 485 carries. For comparison’s sake, Christian McCaffrey has totaled 623 carries during that same span.

Another issue with a potential holdout is that Kamara could lose an accrued season if he sits out. That means he would be a restricted free agent in 2021.

Fortunately for Kamara, an extension is still very much on the table. Both sides are looking to strike a deal before Week 1 of the regular season.

[In My Bag]