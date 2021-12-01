The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Former First-Round Pick Announces Retirement From NFL

A New Orleans Saints helmet sitting on the field.BALTIMORE, MD - AUGUST 13: A New Orleans Saints helmet sits on the turf before the start of the Saints and Baltimore Ravens preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium on August 13, 2015 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

After spending eight seasons in the NFL, Kenny Vaccaro is ready to embrace the next chapter of his career.

On Wednesday morning, Vaccaro announced that he’s retiring from the NFL. He’s going to launch an Esports organization called G1, which is known as Gamers First.

In a press release, Vaccaro explained that this decision was a long time coming for him. In fact, he has always considered himself a game first, not a football player.

“This isn’t a reflex decision for me, it’s something I’ve thought about for a long time,” Vaccaro said. “I’ve been a gamer for even longer than I’ve played football, and I’ve always thought of myself as a gamer first. So this is the realization of a long-term dream for me. And while football has been how many have defined me, G1 is evidence for other athletes as well that life doesn’t end just because you put down the helmet. You can reinvent yourself.” 

Here’s the full press release from Gamers First:

As for his football career, Vaccaro was able to make an impact with both the New Orleans Saints and Tennessee Titans.

Vaccaro, a former first-round pick, will finish his NFL career with 610 tackles, 44 passes defended, 11.5 sacks and 10 interceptions.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.