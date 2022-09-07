Keyshawn Johnson Has Bold Pick For Best Chance To Win Super Bowl

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - DECEMBER 23: ESPN personality Keyshawn Johnson looks on before the last regular season game played at Candlestick Park between the San Francisco 49ers and the Atlanta Falcons on December 23, 2013 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

ESPN's Keyshawn Johnson has a very unique pick for the NFL team with the best chance to win the Super Bowl.

Johnson unveiled his ranking of the top seven title favorites in the league heading into the season. The New Orleans Saints were atop the list.

Yes, Keyshawn is giving the Saints a better shot of winning it all than the Chiefs, Bills, Rams, Packers and others.

Of course, there are some who immediately thought the obvious. Keyshawn is biased because his nephew, Michael Thomas, plays wide receiver for New Orleans.

If that is the case, he's clearly not admitting it publicly.

In their first season without Drew Brees, the Saints narrowly missed the playoffs in 2021. Now, they no longer have head coach Sean Payton, but that hasn't stopped New Orleans from garnering some hype right before the season.

In addition to Keyshawn's opinion today, NBC's Peter King projected the Saints to be the No. 1 seed in the NFC in his NFL preview earlier this week.

New Orleans will get an early opportunity to get off on the right foot in the NFC South. Their first three games are against divisional opponents, starting with the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 this Sunday.