Keyshawn Johnson Makes His Opinion On Michael Thomas Very Clear

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - DECEMBER 23: ESPN personality Keyshawn Johnson looks on before the last regular season game played at Candlestick Park between the San Francisco 49ers and the Atlanta Falcons on December 23, 2013 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

During Monday's episode of ESPN's First Take, Chris "Mad Dog" Russo said New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is no longer a top-10 wide receiver.

On Tuesday's edition of First Take, Johnson fired back at Russo.

Johnson, who is actually Thomas' uncle, came to the wideout's defense while on First Take. He made it very clear that he believes his nephew will return to his All-Pro form this upcoming season.

"As far as the talent goes, he is certainly a top 10 talent at the receiver position," Johnson said. "He'll be a top-five dude by the end of the year, both in statistics and talent. I don't even know why I'm even having this conversation, to be honest with you. It's mind-boggling a guy misses time, and now all of a sudden, he isn't a top player."

Thomas missed the 2021 season due to an ankle injury. He also missed a considerable amount of time in 2020 because of the same issue.

When he played a full season in 2019, Thomas had 149 catches for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns.

If Thomas is healthy this fall, he should be a game-changer for the Saints offense.