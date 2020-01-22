Lamar Jackson, Drew Brees’ Son Share Cool Moment At Pro Bowl

Earlier this week, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees shared a heartwarming message on behalf of his sons. Since he’s bringing his kids with him to the Pro Bowl, he let Lamar Jackson know on social media that his boys want to meet him.

This isn’t the first time that Brees has brought his children with him to the Pro Bowl. He usually does this so his kids can meet a bunch of superstars from around the league.

Well, it didn’t take long for Jackson to meet up with Brees’ kids.

On Wednesday, a video went viral of Jackson playing catch with all three of Brees’ sons. It was a really sweet moment for all parties involved.

Check it out:

Drew Brees posted yesterday that his son was coming to the Pro Bowl to meet Lamar. A day later, LJ already found him 🙌 @brgridiron (via @marlon_humphrey)pic.twitter.com/f1sRY7Xal4 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 22, 2020

Watching the likely MVP of the league playing catch with a bunch of kids is probably the best thing you’ll see all day.

Jackson had an incredible season as the full-time starter for the Baltimore Ravens. He threw for 3,127 yards and 36 touchdowns while also adding 1,206 yards on the ground.

Even though Brees and Jackson were hopeful they’d be playing in the Super Bowl this season, both star quarterbacks continue to stay upbeat at the Pro Bowl.

We’ll see both quarterbacks on the field this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET in Orlando.