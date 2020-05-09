3-Time Pro Bowler Sends Message To Saints After Being Cut

On Friday afternoon, the New Orleans Saints finally made a decision on veteran offensive lineman Larry Warford.

His status with the team has been in question since the close of the 2019 season. The three-time Pro Bowler carried a significant price tag into the 2020 season, which left the Saints with an important decision.

On Friday afternoon, New Orlean released Warford, saving the team over $7 million in cap space. Following his release from the team, the NFL vet had nothing but kinds words for the Saints and the team’s fans.

“These last 3 years with the Saints have been nothing but a blessing. The team, the city, and the fans have given me an experience I won’t forget. New Orleans is something different. Thank you all for everything!!” Warford said on Twitter.

Just a few weeks ago, the Saints selected former Michigan star offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz in the first round of the 2020 draft. Head coach Sean Payton made it clear that wasn’t an accident.

“…We weren’t drafting someone that high to come in and be a backup,” Payton said of Ruiz.

After drafting Ruiz, signing Jameis Winston and extending Taysom Hill’s contract, the Saints decided to move on from Warford heading into the 2020 season.

Warford won’t be on the open market for long. After three-straight Pro Bowl season, he’s one of the top free agents available.