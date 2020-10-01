Latest Injury Update For Saints Star WR Michael Thomas

The New Orleans Saints could use a boost on offense this season. Luckily for Sean Payton, it appears help is on the way in the form of Michael Thomas.

New Orleans only had Thomas for its season opener this fall. He suffered a high ankle sprain against the Buccaneers, which then forced him to miss the team’s last two matchups with the Packers and Raiders.

A final injury report for the Saints won’t be released until Friday, but the latest update on Thomas is quite encouraging.

For the second-straight day, the All-Pro wideout was a limited participant. If he doesn’t suffer any setbacks this weekend, he should have a chance at playing this Sunday against Detroit.

Quick clips from Thursday's #Saints practice:

Michael Thomas (ankle) was limited again

(check my last tweet for full injury report) pic.twitter.com/vc2aJWqXAd — Jori Parys (@JoriParys) October 1, 2020

The Saints are going to need Thomas this Sunday when they face the Lions. Since their defense is banged up, Drew Brees might find himself in a shootout with Matthew Stafford. He’ll want his best weapon out there if that’s the case.

In the event that Thomas isn’t ready to suit up this Sunday, the offense will have to rely heavily on Alvin Kamara. He looked phenomenal in Week 3 against the Packers, as he nearly had 200 yards from scrimmage.

Obviously the Saints are at their best when they have Kamara and Thomas on the field. They’re unique offensive weapons capable of dismantling any defense at any given moment.

We’ll find out Thomas’ status for Week 4 tomorrow afternoon.