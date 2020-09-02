NFL Insider Offers Latest On Alvin Kamara, Saints Trade Rumors

The past 24 hours for Alvin Kamara and the New Orleans Saints have been pretty hectic. Despite all the trade rumors surrounding the Pro Bowl running back, it sounds like both sides are ready to take care of business.

According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, the expectation is that New Orleans will have Kamara back at practice this Wednesday. However, a potential trade remains on the table if the team can receive a top-round draft pick in return.

Anderson has doubled down on her stance that New Orleans could potentially ship out Kamara. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, on the other hand, said cooler heads have prevailed and both parties want to work out an extension.

With one year remaining on Kamara’s rookie deal, the time is now for him to receive an extension from the Saints. After seeing Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey and Joe Mixon sign massive contracts this offseason, Kamara’s camp has to be eager to get their client a new deal.

I'm told #Saints RB Alvin Kamara is in the building, and that the team is also expecting to see him practice. Both sides will continue to talk through an extension. A potential trade still remains on the table if top-round draft compensation is offered, per source this morning. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 2, 2020

Kamara is the only player in NFL history to record 2,000 rush yards, 2,000 receiving yards, and three Pro Bowl selections in his first three seasons.

The Saints’ window to win a Super Bowl is still open at the moment, so trading away Kamara would be a surprise.

New Orleans has reportedly offered Kamara a deal that would pay him around $12 million per year. The front office might have to increase its offer though if it wants to keep the versatile tailback.

We’ll see if Alvin Kamara and Saints can work out a long-term extension before the start of the regular season.

[Josina Anderson]