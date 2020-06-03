LeBron’s Message For Saints QB Drew Brees Is Going Viral

It’s becoming increasingly clear that Drew Brees’ take on kneeling during the national anthem is incredibly unpopular among his contemporaries.

But while some athletes and analysts have bit their tongues in calling out Brees directly, LeBron James has no interest in filtering his words. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, LeBron accused Brees of not understanding the purpose behind kneeling in the first place.

LeBron explained that Colin Kaepernick’s kneeling has nothing to do with “disrespecting the flag” or the military. He also pointed out that his father-in-law was in the military, too, and he disagreed with Brees’ stance.

“WOW MAN!!. Is it still surprising at this point? Sure isn’t!” LeBron wrote. “You literally still don’t understand why Kap was kneeling on one knee?? Has absolute nothing to do with the disrespect of (the flag) and our soldiers (men and women) who keep our land free. My father-in-law was one of those men who fought as well for this country. I asked him question about it and thank him all the time for his commitment. He never found Kap peaceful protest offensive because he and I both know what’s right is right and what’s wrong is wrong! God bless you.”

Brees’ comments, made in an interview with Yahoo!, have drawn criticism by everyone from teammates to actual military members.

Few of Brees’ teammates have been willing to call him out by name, though. And those that are have been reluctant to accuse him directly of misunderstanding.

But LeBron is under no such restriction, and his words are going to carry more weight than almost any NFL star.

