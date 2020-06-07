Legendary NFL QB Warren Moon Reacts To Drew Brees’ Apology

Legendary NFL quarterback Warren Moon has reacted to the controversial comments – and ensuing apology – made by Drew Brees this week.

Brees came under fire for saying he would “never agree” with a player kneeling and “disrespecting” the flag of the United States during the national anthem. The New Orleans Saints quarterback has since apologized and sent a message to President Trump.

“Through my ongoing conversations with friends, teammates, and leaders in the black community, I realize this is not an issue about the American flag. It has never been. We can no longer use the flag to turn people away or distract them from the real issues that face our black communities.

We did this back in 2017, and regretfully I brought it back with my comments this week. We must stop talking about the flag and shift our attention to the real issues of systemic racial injustice, economic oppression, police brutality, and judicial & prison reform. We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s history! If not now, then when?

We as a white community need to listen and learn from the pain and suffering of our black communities. We must acknowledge the problems, identify the solutions, and then put this into action. The black community cannot do it alone. This will require all of us,” he wrote.

Moon, a nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback, has reacted to Brees’ apology.

“I know what type of guy that he is, but I think he just got so wrapped up into his beliefs on the national anthem and the flag that he forgot to open his eyes and listen to what was being said by others that might not have his same belief about what all that means to them,” Moon told TMZ Sports.

Brees faced deserved scrutiny for his initial comments, but it’s clear he’s trying to make things right. And that is a start.