Longtime NFL TE Shares Brutally Honest Reaction To Drew Brees

On Wednesday, the New Orleans Saints star quarterback Drew Brees found himself in hot water. Teammates and opponents alike called Brees out for his stance on protests during the national anthem.

“I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country,” Brees told Yahoo! Sports. Michael Thomas, Malcolm Jenkins and Richard Sherman all voiced their concerns with Brees’ comment.

Former star tight end Martellus Bennett had one of the strongest reaction’s. Bennett made a brutally honest comment, suggesting people shouldn’t have thought Brees would say anything else.

“Damn y’all thought Drew would say something different than what he did? Tell me one white QB that truly stands for something other than their captain America images,” he said on Twitter.

Damn y’all thought Drew would say something different than what he did? 😂😂😂 — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) June 4, 2020

“And y’all wanna applaud them for these statements, when y’all crucified every athlete that said something by protesting in the beginning,” Bennett continued. “Locking arms was always stupid. There was no risk in locking arms. It was no diff from these corporate BLM statement.”

Bennett went on to say he wants to see action from players, rather than just hearing blanket statements.

Brees offered a lengthy apology on Thursday morning. “I would like to apologize to my friends, teammates, the City of New Orleans, the black community, NFL community and anyone I hurt with my comments yesterday. In speaking with some of you, it breaks my heart to know the pain I have caused,” he wrote.

The star quarterback might have a long way to go before regaining his teammates’ trust, but it’s a start.