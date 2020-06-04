Longtime Saints WR Marques Colston Speaks Out On Drew Brees

Most of the NFL community has responded to Drew Brees’ comments about kneeling during the national anthem. This even includes former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marques Colston.

Brees and Colston were an exceptional duo on the field for New Orleans. Although the Hofstra alum rarely chimes in on huge topics, he felt the need to reply to his former teammate’s comments.

The most important part about Colston’s message to Brees were his final comments. All he’s asking from his former teammate is to hear out his teammates and understand their message.

“If you can’t open your mind and be humble enough to hear someone else’s pain and experience, then you’re a bigger part of the problem than you want to admit,” Colston said. “Two ears, one mouth.”

Current and former Saints players haven’t shied away from this conversation – nor should they. It’s important for athletes to use their platforms and speak up during times like these.

According to ESPN reporter Dianna Russini, the Saints plan on handling this behind closed doors. The team’s chances of being successful this season could hinge on whether or not Brees can see eye-to-eye with his teammates.

For now though, the majority of reactions are negative regarding this topic. We’d be lying if we said we expect that to change anytime soon.