Look: 2 Saints Players Were Kicked Out Of Practice For Fighting

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 26: A general view of the stadium during the first quarter during the Green Bay Packers v New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 26, 2014 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

There have been a handful of fights thus far in training camp. That trend continued on Wednesday, as two members of the New Orleans Saints went at it during practice.

Saints rookie offensive tackle Trevor Penning and defensive tackle Malcolm Roach were actually kicked out of Wednesday's practice because of a scuffle.

This scuffle between Penning and Roach was described as "bench-clearing brawl."

After practice was over, Saints head coach Dennis Allen addressed this Wednesday's fight.

"We don't have time for that," Allen told reporters.

Allen added that Penning and Roach have to find a way to work together as a team.

The Saints knew about Penning's aggressive nature when they drafted him. That didn't discourage them though.

“If a puppy doesn’t bite when he’s young, he’s not gonna bite when he grows up and becomes a dog,” Allen said, via Saints Wire. “I’d rather pull the reins back than have to kick him in the ass to get him going. I like that about him.”

Well, it seems like the Saints are still trying to pull the reins back on Penning.