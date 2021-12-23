Look: Brian Flores’ Old Comment About Ian Book Is Going Viral

An unlikely figure will step in under center for the New Orleans Saints this weekend. With two quarterbacks headed to the reserve/COVID-19 list, rookie Ian Book will assume the starting role for a pivotal Week 16 matchup with the Miami Dolphins.

Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian both were ruled out of Monday’s game, leaving the former Notre Dame signal-caller as the lone option on the roster for the Saints. Book will be the fourth quarterback to start a game for New Orleans this season.

The rookie, who was selected in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, hasn’t seen any action at the professional level just yet. He’ll now have step in for the 7-7 Saints in for a game with postseason ramifications against the Dolphins, which will be a difficult task for the young quarterback.

That being said, Book will have someone that’s previously acknowledged his skillset on the opposite sideline.

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, who got to work with the former Note Dame quarterback in last season’s Senior Bowl, previously complimented Book on his game. Flores will now face off against the rookie this weekend, but his past comments on the Saints signal-caller started to recirculate after the news broke that Book would be starting.

“Ian Book is smart, loves the game, is tough. He has command of the huddle. Command at the line of scrimmage. He did well for himself this week,” Flores said on ESPNU during the week of the 2021 Senior Bowl, per Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post.

It’s not surprising that Book earned the respect of Flores this past January at the Senior Bowl. During his five-year career at Notre Dame, the Fighting Irish quarterback developed into a proven leader and threw for 8,948 yards and 72 touchdowns.

This weekend, Book won’t exactly be getting support for Flores. The rookie quarterback and Saints head coach Sean Payton will have to do their best to outsmart the Dolphins and try to escape Week 16 with a win on Monday night.